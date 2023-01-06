Commissioner Peshawar requested to convene experts' meeting for halting illegal tree cutting

Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud is requested to convene a meeting of experts and civil society members to discuss 'green development projects' and halt illegal tree cutting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud is requested to convene a meeting of experts and civil society members to discuss 'green development projects' and halt illegal tree cutting.

This request is made by Sarhad Conservation Network (SCN), an organization working for the preservation of the cultural heritage and environment of Peshawar.

In a press release issued here on Friday, SCN says KP is in the grip of the timber mafia as many districts have reported a trend of mindless uprooting of many old trees and natural flora.

"Involvement of local communities of Peshawar will help to prevent further thoughtless destruction of Peshawar's shrinking natural heritage," it proposes.

Recently many trees comprising amaltas, and other indigenous species along the proposed walking track route were uprooted by PDA bulldozers without NOC to pave way for the proposed walking tract in the green belt in Hayatabad and was halted by Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud.

Many large indigenous old trees have become victims to the timber mafia embedded in PDA, as it has reverted to ruthless logging in a dry, arid Peshawar city that was once home to gardens and green boulevards. Because of cold weather timber is in huge demand all over Pakistan and reportedly KP is the biggest supplier of fuel timber in nationwide markets, SCN added.

The ubiquitous timber mafia operates in the late evening hours. SCN members have reported several trees being cut without a permit or a valid reason.

Only last week on social media a video of a big tree being cut down in the Yousafzai market was shared by a member of SCN. This unabated trend has also been reported in other markets, green and public spaces of Hayatabad.

Peshawar will be unlivable if the local administration does not take concrete action against ongoing tree felling.

Globally the trend has shifted towards "green solutions for a sustainable development model" to offset the impacts of Climate Change.