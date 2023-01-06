UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Peshawar Requested To Convene Experts' Meeting For Halting Illegal Tree Cutting

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Commissioner Peshawar requested to convene experts' meeting for halting illegal tree cutting

Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud is requested to convene a meeting of experts and civil society members to discuss 'green development projects' and halt illegal tree cutting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Mehsud is requested to convene a meeting of experts and civil society members to discuss 'green development projects' and halt illegal tree cutting.

This request is made by Sarhad Conservation Network (SCN), an organization working for the preservation of the cultural heritage and environment of Peshawar.

In a press release issued here on Friday, SCN says KP is in the grip of the timber mafia as many districts have reported a trend of mindless uprooting of many old trees and natural flora.

"Involvement of local communities of Peshawar will help to prevent further thoughtless destruction of Peshawar's shrinking natural heritage," it proposes.

Recently many trees comprising amaltas, and other indigenous species along the proposed walking track route were uprooted by PDA bulldozers without NOC to pave way for the proposed walking tract in the green belt in Hayatabad and was halted by Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud.

Many large indigenous old trees have become victims to the timber mafia embedded in PDA, as it has reverted to ruthless logging in a dry, arid Peshawar city that was once home to gardens and green boulevards. Because of cold weather timber is in huge demand all over Pakistan and reportedly KP is the biggest supplier of fuel timber in nationwide markets, SCN added.

The ubiquitous timber mafia operates in the late evening hours. SCN members have reported several trees being cut without a permit or a valid reason.

Only last week on social media a video of a big tree being cut down in the Yousafzai market was shared by a member of SCN. This unabated trend has also been reported in other markets, green and public spaces of Hayatabad.

Peshawar will be unlivable if the local administration does not take concrete action against ongoing tree felling.

Globally the trend has shifted towards "green solutions for a sustainable development model" to offset the impacts of Climate Change.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Social Media Civil Society Noc Market All

Recent Stories

House of Wisdom launches 1st virtual exhibition of ..

House of Wisdom launches 1st virtual exhibition of Gibran Khalil Gibran&#039;s a ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police reviews readiness for depression

Sharjah Police reviews readiness for depression

11 minutes ago
 Russia Urges Rights Watchdogs to Defend Sputnik Ed ..

Russia Urges Rights Watchdogs to Defend Sputnik Editor Arbitrarily Arrested in L ..

33 seconds ago
 IGP holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address complaints o ..

IGP holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address complaints of citizens

34 seconds ago
 Austrian officer shoots dead fellow soldier in scu ..

Austrian officer shoots dead fellow soldier in scuffle

36 seconds ago
 Expo City Dubai extends Winter City activities

Expo City Dubai extends Winter City activities

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.