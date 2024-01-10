Open Menu

Commissioner Peshawar Visits PPC, Felicitates Newly Elected Cabinet

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Commissioner Peshawar visits PPC, felicitates newly elected cabinet

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Peshawar Division Muhammad Zubair on Wednesday visited Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and felicitated the newly elected cabinet.

He met with President Arshad Aziz Malik and other cabinet members.

He also visited different chambers of Press Club.

The Commissioner expressed the hope that the newly elected cabinet would utilize their leadership and professional skills for the welfare of Journalists Community and will become link between government and people.

