Commissioner Peshawar vows to utilize all resources for drug-free campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The third phase of the drug-free Peshawar campaign is scheduled to be launched next month, with the assistance of non-governmental and welfare organizations in which around 1,200 drug addicts found on the streets will be apprehended and shifted to rehabilitation centers.

Commissioner Muhammad Zubair has been assigned the task of making Peshawar free from drug addicts by the caretaker provincial government.

Under the supervision of the commissioner, a meeting was held to discuss the commencement of phase three of the drug-free Peshawar campaign.

Besides Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shah Fahad, District Officer of Social Welfare Noor Muhammad, Excise and Taxation Officer Muhammad Zahid, as well as representatives from non-governmental organizations such as UNDP, USAID, UNHCR, IRC, and other welfare organizations were also present.

During the meeting, it was decided that the campaign would be initiated next month.

The participants of the meeting were directed to provide suggestions and proposals for the implementation of the campaign, which is to be submitted to the Office of the Commissioner Peshawar Division.

Commissioner Zubair emphasized the utilization of all available resources to ensure the success of the third phase of the drug-free Peshawar campaign.