UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Peshawar Vows To Utilize All Resources For Drug-free Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner Peshawar vows to utilize all resources for drug-free campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The third phase of the drug-free Peshawar campaign is scheduled to be launched next month, with the assistance of non-governmental and welfare organizations in which around 1,200 drug addicts found on the streets will be apprehended and shifted to rehabilitation centers.

Commissioner Muhammad Zubair has been assigned the task of making Peshawar free from drug addicts by the caretaker provincial government.

Under the supervision of the commissioner, a meeting was held to discuss the commencement of phase three of the drug-free Peshawar campaign.

Besides Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shah Fahad, District Officer of Social Welfare Noor Muhammad, Excise and Taxation Officer Muhammad Zahid, as well as representatives from non-governmental organizations such as UNDP, USAID, UNHCR, IRC, and other welfare organizations were also present.

During the meeting, it was decided that the campaign would be initiated next month.

The participants of the meeting were directed to provide suggestions and proposals for the implementation of the campaign, which is to be submitted to the Office of the Commissioner Peshawar Division.

Commissioner Zubair emphasized the utilization of all available resources to ensure the success of the third phase of the drug-free Peshawar campaign.

Related Topics

Peshawar Undp All From Government UNHCR

Recent Stories

31-MAY Ijaz Gondal Interview Dubai my Gold Medal o ..

31-MAY Ijaz Gondal Interview Dubai my Gold Medal or Golden Visa lyny wali Pakist ..

3 minutes ago
 MoHRE receives applications for Emirates Labour Ma ..

MoHRE receives applications for Emirates Labour Market Award starting Thursday

52 minutes ago
 BEEAH Group, ISWA, and Roland Berger collaborate o ..

BEEAH Group, ISWA, and Roland Berger collaborate on Global Waste Recycling stand ..

1 hour ago
 Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity ..

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity in society: President

3 hours ago
 TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

4 hours ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.