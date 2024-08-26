Commissioner PESSI announces survey of 26,000 closed units

Commissioner of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI), Muhammad Ali, has announced a survey of 26,000 closed units, which are listed as closed in PESSI’s records, to enhance contribution collection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Commissioner of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI), Muhammad Ali, has announced a survey of 26,000 closed units, which are listed as closed in PESSI’s records, to enhance contribution collection.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the verification of closed units will be conducted by specially constituted teams which will visit each unit personally. Additionally, a special Recovery Monitoring Cell at the PESSI head office will be set up to form a database of closed units and monitor the contribution collection status.

The specially constituted teams will inspect these units. Each team consists of three members, while the DG Social Security Punjab and the Director of Inspection will be in the field to monitor them.

Muhammad Ali added that the weekly contribution collection target would be closely monitored, and 22 directorates across Punjab have been assigned a target to recover contributions from the top one hundred chronic defaulter units in their jurisdictions.