Open Menu

Commissioner PESSI Announces Survey Of 26,000 Closed Units

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 09:02 PM

Commissioner PESSI announces survey of 26,000 closed units

Commissioner of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI), Muhammad Ali, has announced a survey of 26,000 closed units, which are listed as closed in PESSI’s records, to enhance contribution collection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Commissioner of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI), Muhammad Ali, has announced a survey of 26,000 closed units, which are listed as closed in PESSI’s records, to enhance contribution collection.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the verification of closed units will be conducted by specially constituted teams which will visit each unit personally. Additionally, a special Recovery Monitoring Cell at the PESSI head office will be set up to form a database of closed units and monitor the contribution collection status.

The specially constituted teams will inspect these units. Each team consists of three members, while the DG Social Security Punjab and the Director of Inspection will be in the field to monitor them.

Muhammad Ali added that the weekly contribution collection target would be closely monitored, and 22 directorates across Punjab have been assigned a target to recover contributions from the top one hundred chronic defaulter units in their jurisdictions.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit Muhammad Ali From Top

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

6 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

6 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

6 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

6 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

6 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

6 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

6 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

6 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

6 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

6 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

6 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan