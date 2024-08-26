Commissioner PESSI Announces Survey Of 26,000 Closed Units
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 09:02 PM
Commissioner of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI), Muhammad Ali, has announced a survey of 26,000 closed units, which are listed as closed in PESSI’s records, to enhance contribution collection
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Commissioner of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI), Muhammad Ali, has announced a survey of 26,000 closed units, which are listed as closed in PESSI’s records, to enhance contribution collection.
According to a press release issued here on Monday, the verification of closed units will be conducted by specially constituted teams which will visit each unit personally. Additionally, a special Recovery Monitoring Cell at the PESSI head office will be set up to form a database of closed units and monitor the contribution collection status.
The specially constituted teams will inspect these units. Each team consists of three members, while the DG Social Security Punjab and the Director of Inspection will be in the field to monitor them.
Muhammad Ali added that the weekly contribution collection target would be closely monitored, and 22 directorates across Punjab have been assigned a target to recover contributions from the top one hundred chronic defaulter units in their jurisdictions.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security5 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP5 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain5 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism5 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta6 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister6 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana6 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented6 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..6 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition6 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan6 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool6 hours ago