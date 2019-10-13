Commissioner, PHA chairman visit Shahdara Mor

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Lahore Asif Bilal Lodhi, along with Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani, visited Shahdara Mor on Sunday to check arrangements for beautification, redesigning and extension of the spot.

He reviewed the ongoing work on the site and gave directions to accelerate pace of work to complete the project within shortest possible time.

The PHA chairman briefed the commissioner about the beautification work. The commissioner directed the authorities concerned to complete the work at the earliest, adding that all departments should coordinate for the purpose.

Metropolitan Chief Officer Ali Abbas and AC city Fazal Rabi Cheema and other officers concerned were also present.