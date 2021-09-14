Commissioner placates affectees of Detour Road, directs payment at earliest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud Tuesday met with affectees of Detour Road Hayatabad and directed authorities to pay compensation amount to them at the earliest.

He was talking to owners of land and house that were affected by Detour Road, near Hayatabad Toll Plaza on Ring Road. Director General Peshawar Development Authority, Ammara Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gul Bano and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Riaz Mehsud said that construction of Detour Road would reduce traffic load on Hayatabad Industrial Road and Karkhano Market and provide heavy transport vehicles easy access to Khyber Agency.

He said that construction of detour would also develop adjacent areas and create new economic opportunities for the citizenry.

