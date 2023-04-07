Commissioner places ban on wheat transportation

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Ghanwar Ali Leghari on Thursday under section 144 (3) Cr. P.C 1898 banned upon the movement of wheat through bordering districts of Larkana Division to achieve the target of wheat procurement in the public interest.

The ban had been imposed on the orders of the Commissioner in order to achieve the target of procurement of wheat fixed by the Sindh Government and preventing hoarding and black marketing.

The wheat procurement campaign-2023 has been started in the five districts including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashore-Kandhkot of Larkana division.

The Deputy Commissioner of Larkana had written a letter on March 20, 2023 requesting for imposition of ban on the transpiration of outside the limits Larkana division particularly through the bordering districts of Kamber-Shahdadkot, Kashmore-Kandhkot and Jacobabad, because of free flow of movement of wheat within the districts of Larkana division and outside from Larkana division to Baluchistan and Punjab provinces will hamper in achievement of target wheat procurement during current season 2022-2023.

The DC Larkana in her letter further said that there is apprehension that if ban is not imposed on transportation of wheat out-side the districts/division the target of wheat procurement could not be achieved in the Division.

On the above mentioned grounds, Commissioner Larkana under section 144 (3) Cr. P.C 1898 banned upon the movement of wheat through bordering districts of Larkana Division to achieve the target of wheat procurement. This order shall be enforced with immediate effect and will remain in force for the period of thirty (30) days. throughout the Larkana division.

For this, the Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police(SSPs) of Larkana Division in consultation with the food department are to ensure implementation and should keep proper vigilance on the check posts at the bordering districts of the Division to stop movement/transportation of wheat out of the Division to other Provinces, moreover confiscate the wheat and deliver it tto the warehouses of the concerned Food department for further proceedings.

The Commissioner had advised the Deputy Commissioners of five districts including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashore-Kandhkot of Larkana division to achieve the wheat procurement target and take measures to stop illegal shifting of wheat with the beginning of its procurement in the division.

In this connection any violation of this order will invite action under the relevant law and regulation.