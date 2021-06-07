Commissioner plants sapling at GCUF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan planted a sapling at the Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) old campus under Clean & Green Pakistan Index here Monday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Kamal accompanied the commissioner while DHO Dr Bilal Ahmed and faculty members were also present.

The commissioner was told that PM's Clean & Green Pakistan programme is being implemented and tree plantation was being carried out at schools, colleges and universities.