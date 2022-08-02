Commissioner plants sapling at Jinnah Garden

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Zahid Hussain planted a sapling at Jinnah garden here on Tuesday.

Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Naeemullah Bhatti, Director Horticulture Abdullah Cheema and others were also present.

The commissioner said trees are beauty of environment and every citizen should plant maximum plants at open places. The plants should also be given proper care for their growth, he added.

He directed administrators of the division to achieve plantation target during the currentyear.