Commissioner Plants Sapling At Lal Sohanra To Mark Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 06:31 PM

Commissioner plants sapling at Lal Sohanra to mark Independence Day

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry planted a sapling at Lal Sohnara (Ladam Sar 2) today as part of Independence Day celebration

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry planted a sapling at Lal Sohnara (Ladam Sar 2) today as part of Independence Day celebration.

Conservator Forest Saeed Tabassum briefed Commissioner on the occasion and informed that 36300 plants have been sowed at an area of 50 acres at Ladam Sar 2.

He said that so far, 144000 saplings have been planted in the division as part of Plant for Pakistan Campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muzaffar Khan Sial, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada and others were also present at the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

