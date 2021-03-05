Commissioner plants sapling at LDD Directorate under spring plantation drive

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi, Capt. ® Muhammad Mehmood has planted a sapling here at Livestock and Dairy Development (LDD) Directorate under spring plantation drive 2021.

On the occasion he urged the citizens to come forward and play a role to make the tree plantation campaign a success.

The commissioner said, the students and civil society members should plant saplings and seeds in different areas, adding, they have started planting saplings to make the parks natural green areas.

He urged the people to make the tree plantation campaign successful by joining this good deed.

The citizens should extend cooperation for making Clean and Green campaign successful which would help improve the environment.

Every citizen should plant a sapling and ensure its care as well, he said adding, though, special plantation campaigns are launched but, it's not only responsibility of the government departments, rather, every citizen has a role to play which must be fulfilled to achieve the targets.

On the occasion, Director Livestock Muhammad Sarfraz and other officers were present.

Later, the Commissioner visited different sections of the Directorate and inspected its laboratory.