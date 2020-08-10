Commissioner plants sapling to promote urban forestation

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry planted a sapling at Shahdrah Park to promote Urban Forestation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry planted a sapling at Shahdrah Park to promote Urban Forestation.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that urban forestation was important in improving the environment of cities in addition to raising flora and fauna. he said that 1000 saplings would be planted in one kanal area of the park.

Similar plantation would be done at four other areas of the city. Commissioner told that more than 30000 plants would be sowed in the Cholistan. Giving details, he told that 5000 plants would be put at each Livestock farm while 1000 plants would be placed around every water hydration plant and Toba (pond).

He told that 144,000 plants were being planted across the division under Tiger Force Tree Plantation Day.