Commissioner pledges patronage to the Karachi Literary circle

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Saturday said that Karachiites needed to take some responsibility for keeping their city clean and Karachi while a bunch of creative people should sit together and think about how to take their city forward.

He said this while addressing the second meeting of the newly formed Karachi Literary Circle on the Frere Hall premises,said a statement on Sunday.

Shallwani who initiated the idea for the circle in January this year as city commissioner said"There's no power like the power of the human mind." Remembering writer and publisher Asif Farrukhi who passed away on June 01 and was given the Lifetime Achievement Award at the recently held UBL literary awards, he said the late author had once met him and discussed matters of mutual interest. He also announced that as the circle moves ahead, awards would be given to writers.

Earlier, journalist and scholar Ghazi Salahuddin who was leading the Karachi Literary Circle's activities, talked about the objectives of the group.

He said one of the aims of the group was to reach out to writers and poets in areas which were not part of the mainstream.

Writer Noorul Huda Shah lauded the circle's decision to keep Iftikhar Shallwani as its head.

Addressing him with reference to his duties as administrator of the city she said"It is important to remove trash and garbage dumped in the city and also important to remove the kachra (trash) that people have in their minds."poet Afzal Syed went down memory lane to talk about his association with Asif Farrukhi and said he'd known him since 1980.

Journalist and writer Syed Kashif Raza, whose novel Chaar Darvesh Aur Aik Kachhwa has won this year's UBL prize for the best book of fiction in urdu, spoke about the plot of his novel and gave his suggestion about how to move the circle ahead.