UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Pledges Patronage To The Karachi Literary Circle

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Commissioner pledges patronage to the Karachi Literary circle

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Saturday said that Karachiites needed to take some responsibility for keeping their city clean and Karachi while a bunch of creative people should sit together and think about how to take their city forward.

He said this while addressing the second meeting of the newly formed Karachi Literary Circle on the Frere Hall premises,said a statement on Sunday.

Shallwani who initiated the idea for the circle in January this year as city commissioner said"There's no power like the power of the human mind." Remembering writer and publisher Asif Farrukhi who passed away on June 01 and was given the Lifetime Achievement Award at the recently held UBL literary awards, he said the late author had once met him and discussed matters of mutual interest. He also announced that as the circle moves ahead, awards would be given to writers.

Earlier, journalist and scholar Ghazi Salahuddin who was leading the Karachi Literary Circle's activities, talked about the objectives of the group.

He said one of the aims of the group was to reach out to writers and poets in areas which were not part of the mainstream.

Writer Noorul Huda Shah lauded the circle's decision to keep Iftikhar Shallwani as its head.

Addressing him with reference to his duties as administrator of the city she said"It is important to remove trash and garbage dumped in the city and also important to remove the kachra (trash) that people have in their minds."poet Afzal Syed went down memory lane to talk about his association with Asif Farrukhi and said he'd known him since 1980.

Journalist and writer Syed Kashif Raza, whose novel Chaar Darvesh Aur Aik Kachhwa has won this year's UBL prize for the best book of fiction in urdu, spoke about the plot of his novel and gave his suggestion about how to move the circle ahead.

Related Topics

Karachi Circle Ghazi January June Sunday United Bank Limited Best

Recent Stories

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

24 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

1 hour ago

ADNOC partners with Mubadala, ENEC to drive In-Cou ..

2 hours ago

Serbia-Kosovo deal will pave way for single visa t ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia reports 3,989 new COVID-19 cases, 105 de ..

2 hours ago

AREA 2071 hosts Founder Institute’s global start ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.