Commissioner Praises Efforts To Organize Medical Camps For Deserving People

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner praises efforts to organize medical camps for deserving people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbas Baloch on Tuesday praised efforts of organizing medical camps in densely populated areas and said the purpose of organizing these camps was to provide maximum relief to the poor people.

He said this while inaugurating maternal and child health camp at Quetta town near Hala Naka.

Baloch said that as many as 10 medical camps were organized in different areas of Hyderabad with the cooperation of the Health Department, Aga Khan Hospital and district administration.

In addition to providing treatment for a variety of diseases, people were being vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines and anti-polio drops had been administered to the children under 5 years of age, the Commissioner said.

He said that gifts should also be given to children for immunization against polio as these children are the future of our country.

Abass Baloch praised efforts of the organizers for arranging such a medical camp and commended the doctors, paramedical staff and others for their services.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner- II, Qaim Akbar Namai, District Health Officer Dr Lala Jaffer, Dr. Jamshed Khanzada, Dr. Azam of UNICEF, and Coordinator of UNICEF Dr. Umar Maki were also present on the occasion.

