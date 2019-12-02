Commissioner preside meeting regarding social welfare organizations

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that serving humanity without any cast, creed and colour was true worship.

He was presiding over a meeting of representatives of social organizations and officials of social welfare department of district Sanghar at his office in order to take a view of the work regarding social welfare services going on in the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Pervaiz Ahmed Baloch, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Subhash Chandar, Additional Director Social Welfare Shaheed Benazirabad Mohammad Sabir Qureshi, Deputy Director Social Welfare Sanghar Wajid Ali Memon, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Dilshad Ali Umrani, Social Welfare Officer of Sanghar District and representatives of International, National and local social welfare organizations. Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said that service to the suffering humanity is true worship and people serving humanity without any cast, creed, colour and religious affiliation are worth appreciation.

He said that government institutions and social welfare organizations should be connected with each other to serve the people in order to help improve the standard of living of the area and the people.

Commissioner directed officials of Social Welfare and Revenue departments to submit report to Deputy Commissioner and office of Commissioner after reviewing the ongoing work of social welfare organizations at the tehsil level in order to encourage social welfare organizations on the basis of their better performance.

Briefing the meeting, Deputy Director Social Welfare Sanghar Wajid Ali Memon said that department has set up Women Welfare Centers in seven tehsils of the district while an Early Child Education Center is also functioning in Shahdadpur.

He said that department is also providing guidance to the community organizations working in the district by providing better connectivity. He said that apart from education, health, poverty alleviation in the district, cleanliness, safe drinking water supply, drainage, Population Welfare, rights of Disabled persons and women folk, 82 local, 9 national and 3 international social welfare organizations are working on projects for vocational training.

The representatives of Hands Sanghar Mansoor Memon, Shaista Urooj of Shifa Foundation, Irshad Ali Mallah of SARSO, Zeeshan Memon of SAFCO, SRSPO's Farooq Ahmed, RDF's Niaz Sial, Multi-Sar's Mubbashir Soomro and others informed meeting about the work of their organizations and ongoing projects.