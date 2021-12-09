UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Presides A Meeting Of Anti-corruption Committee-II Larkana

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 09:06 PM

Commissioner presides a meeting of anti-corruption committee-II Larkana

A meeting of Divisional Anti-Corruption Establishment Committee No. II Larkana Division was held here at commissioner office on Thursday and chaired by the Commissioner Larkana Division Shafique Ahmed Mahessar

The meeting was attended among others by Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Larkana Division Ghulam Sarwar Abro, Circle Officers of ACE of the Division, Director education Larkana, SP, DIG office Complaint Cell Larkana Zahid Hussain Tunio, District Education Officers and officers of various departments.

The meeting discussed applications against Revenue, Finance, Local government, Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC), Education, Health and other departments. Serious misappropriations were found in Revenue, Finance and Local Government departments.

On the occasion, the commissioner directed the officials of ACE to gear up their efforts and after completing the legal formalities, arrest the accused persons without any delay and FIRs may be lodged against such guilty persons at-once.

He also said that any corrupt government employee should not be forgiven.

The anti-corruption committee of the district has decided to register cases and initiate departmental action against the officials of various departments including Revenue, Finance, Local government, LMC, Education, Health and other departments on the charges of corruption.

Some 42 cases were brought under consideration out of which 34 were found liable to register four cases against each and to arrest them.

ACE Larkana Division Deputy Director Ghulam Sarwar Abro said the approval was given by the Committee to register cases against the six corrupt officials of Revenue department and submit with the court of a special anti-corruption judge Larkana.

He said that more cases were under enquiry and on the completion of enquiries cases would be registered against the culprits and the involved accused would be arrested.

