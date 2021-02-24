UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Presides Meeting Regarding Establishment C-Arts Centre

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 10:21 PM

Commissioner presides meeting regarding establishment C-Arts Centre

The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Wednesday presided over the meeting in connection with the establishment of a C-Arts (Autism) Center at Red Crescent Hospital for the mental training of autistic children

While responding to problems being faced regarding establishment of C-Arts Center, the Commissioner assured his full cooperation and said that required infrastructure would be provided soon so that the process of registration for mental training of children could be started as soon as possible.

Among others, Deputy Director Planning and Development Sanaullah Rind, Assistant Director Planning and Development Amir Jatoi, Manager C-Arts Center, Farooq Sheikhani and Dr Iqbal Haroon, Shakeel Ahmed were also attended the meeting.

More Stories From Pakistan

