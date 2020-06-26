Commissioner presides meeting regarding rain emergency

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 06:03 PM

Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Friday directed the local government department to work out a thorough plan for de-silting, cleaning and repair of nullahs and stormwater drains so the funds could be released within time

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Friday directed the local government department to work out a thorough plan for de-silting, cleaning and repair of nullahs and stormwater drains so the funds could be released within time.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, the Commissioner said that pursuing the directives of the Government, deputy commissioners, local bodies and water utilities should be taken on board while envisaging a rain emergency plan so action could be taken in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

