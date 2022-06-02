Commissioner presides meeting to review water supply issues

Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon on Thursday presided a meeting to review complaints regarding non supply of drinking water to the citizens and expressed displeasure over hours long power outages which caused hindrances in the water supply system

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon on Thursday presided a meeting to review complaints regarding non supply of drinking water to the citizens and expressed displeasure over hours long power outages which caused hindrances in the water supply system.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner asked the WASA and HESCO authorities to take prompt action to provide basic amenities to the citizens of the city.

He said WASA management termed hours long load shedding, a main cause of hindrance in supplying drinking water to citizens while Hesco said non payment of dues was the main cause for not supplying electricity to the water filter plants.

During the meeting an official of WASA informed that the power supply to WASA's intake pumping station had been disconnected a few hours ago, on which the Commissioner asked the Hesco Officers to restore the electricity of the intake pumping station immediately.

He stressed upon removing faults immediately if they occur at filter plants and pumping stations of wasa so that water supply to the people could not be affected.

He spoke to the top officials of the Energy Department by phone regarding the payment of Hesco's dues against WASA.

The commissioner directed the WASA management to provide a complete schedule of water supply to the Hesco management and also asked to the Hesco management to carry out load shedding if necessary keeping in view the WASA schedule so that the water supply could not be affected.

The meeting was informed that Hesco teams during the operation against electricity theft were attacked and harassed by the residents of the area, adding that he asked Hesco officers to send him a letter in this regard and assured that he would take the matter to Home Department while efforts would be made to get the services of Rangers to ensure the security of Hesco teams.

He said that all stakeholders had to work together to resolve the problems of the people, particularly the water supply issues without any delay.