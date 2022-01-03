UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Presides Meetings To Review COVID Vaccination Process, Anti Polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 08:44 PM

Commissioner presides meetings to review COVID vaccination process, anti polio campaign

Commissioner Muhammad Abbass Baloch on Monday said new variant of COVID-19, Omicron was more dangerous than previous types of the virus, if timely preventive measures were not adopted there were fears of it's fast spread

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Abbass Baloch on Monday said new variant of COVID-19, Omicron was more dangerous than previous types of the virus, if timely preventive measures were not adopted there were fears of it's fast spread.

While presiding separate meetings to review pace of COVID-19 vaccination and previous anti Polio campaigns, the Commissioner asked all the DCs of the division to create awareness among the people that the Corona epidemic has not been completely eradicated yet but its risks have increased during this season.

To avoid this epidemic, it is important to take precautions and use masks and sanitizers and ensure implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), Commissioner stressed.

He also directed all the DCs to expedite the vaccination process in their districts while the process of vaccination of children above 12 years of age in schools and colleges should be completed as soon as possible.

The colleges administration were asked not to register unvaccinated students.

The Commissioner directed all DCs to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs and hold meetings with the owners of marriage halls and asked them to ensure all participants to use masks and sanitizers while attending marriage ceremonies to avoid spread of the new variant of coronavirus.

He further directed that COVID-19 vaccination should also be ensured at hospitals, shrines, recreational places and transit points.

Commissioner also asked the relevant Assistant Commissioner to expedited vaccination process so that majority of the people could be vaccinated.

Though COVID-19 situation in the division is better but we should have to speed up the process of vaccination to save our people from the epidemic, Commissioner said and called on low performing districts to hear up the vaccination process to achieve desired results.

The Deputy Commissioners of different districts also briefed the Commissioner regarding steps taken to vaccinate people against coronavirus.

Later, a meeting was held under the chair of the Commissioner to review the performance of the previous anti-polio campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said that all the districts of the division had performed better overall but there is still room for improvement.

He said that a letter would be sent to the Chief Secretary for the meritorious officers to award them certificates of appreciation while in this regard prizes would also be given for encouraging the staff working in the districts.

The Additional Commissioner Tahir Ali Memon while briefing the meeting about the statistics related to the performance of the last anti-polio campaign said that no case of polio was reported in the division in 2021 while environmental samples of Dadu and Hyderabad were also negative.

The meetings were attended by Additional Commissioner, DC Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, DHO Dr Lala Jaffar, representatives of UNICEF, WHO while DCs and DHOs of other districts participated the meeting via video link.

Related Topics

Polio Marriage Hyderabad Dadu National University All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hindu Yatris appreciate arrangements made at Katas ..

Hindu Yatris appreciate arrangements made at Katas Raj Temple

2 minutes ago
 Indonesia to Start Booster Vaccination of Adults o ..

Indonesia to Start Booster Vaccination of Adults on January 12

2 minutes ago
 ANF arrest 2 accused, recover drugs, arms

ANF arrest 2 accused, recover drugs, arms

2 minutes ago
 217 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

217 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 S.Africa parliament fire restarts after tamed: fir ..

S.Africa parliament fire restarts after tamed: fire brigade

2 minutes ago
 Bolsonaro Hospitalized With Intestinal Obstruction ..

Bolsonaro Hospitalized With Intestinal Obstruction, Condition Stable

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.