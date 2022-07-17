Commissioner presides meetings to review LG election arrangements

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Divisional Commissioner Nadeem Rehman Memon on Sunday said in order to maintain the atmosphere of brotherhood during the local bodies elections, it was necessary to ensure the implementation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding implementation of the code of conduct of the elections to be held on July 24.

The meeting was attended by the contesting candidates belonging to various political parties and the independents.

He advised all the candidates to fully cooperate with the administration for conducting fair, free and transparent elections, failing which action will be taken against the violators as per the law.

The commissioner said that on election day, all law enforcement agencies including Rangers and Police would perform their duties while there would be no load-shedding during the elections till announcement of results.

On this occasion, DIG Syed Pir Muhammad Shah said that during the elections, there will be a complete ban on display of weapons and aerial firing and any MNA, MPA and other unrelated persons, including candidates, would not be allowed to enter into the polling stations.

Addressing the meeting, District Monitoring Officer and Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said that all arrangements would be made by the administration and CCTV cameras would be installed at all sensitive polling stations.

SSP Amjad Ahmed Shaikh advised the candidates not to pay heed to rumors circulating on social media as conspirators always used social media to spread false news among the people which leads to chaos.

Briefing the meeting, District Election Commissioner Muhammad Yusuf Majidano, highlighting the important points of the code of conduct, said that there would be a complete ban on meetings, rallies and aerial firing in connection with local body elections.

Only corner meetings would be allowed, the DC said and further directed that all penaflexes, billboards and hoardings of any size be removed immediately or else a fine of Rs 50,000 would be imposed against violators.

He advised all the candidates and political parties to cooperate fully with the administration for the free and fair conduct of the elections.

Additional Commissioner Sanaullah Rind, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Namai and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Nadeerm Rehman Memon also presided over a meeting with officers of police, rangers and other law enforcement agencies regarding effective security arrangements during the local body elections.

He directed the concerned officers to make effective security measures during the local elections and strictly monitor the sensitive polling stations.

DIG Syed Pir Mohammad Shah said that during the elections in Hyderabad, more than 6,700 police personnel would perform their duties in addition to the Rangers personnel.

Regional Election Commissioner/District Returning Officer Hyderabad Ali Abdullah Khalid, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, SSP Amjad Shaikh, SSP Special Branch Aamir Shah and other law enforcement officers were also present in the meeting.