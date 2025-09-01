Commissioner Presides Over Anti-polio Drive's Meeting In BHU, Togh
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Commissioner Kohat, Mutasim Billah Shah on Monday chaired a meeting in connection with the ongoing anti-polio campaign at BHU (Basic Health Unit) Togh and reviewed the performance of the polio teams in detail.
He personally observed the deployment of the field teams present on the spot, met the team members and instructed them to ensure maximum coverage.
The commissioner said that it was our national responsibility to reach every child and the field teams were being fully guided and encouraged to achieve the goal of administrating anti polio to the children up to five years.
He said that complete security had been provided to all the polio teams so that they could perform their duties without fear or intimidation.
Real-time reporting from the field had also been arranged to continuously monitor the progress of the campaign, he added.
The commissioner strongly appealed to the people to fully cooperate with the polio teams so that no child was deprived of vaccinations.
He said "Eradicating polio is not possible only through government efforts, but the cooperation of parents and the public can make this campaign successful. Let's lay the foundation for a healthy future together."
APP/azq/378
