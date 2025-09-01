Open Menu

Commissioner Presides Over Anti-polio Drive's Meeting In BHU, Togh

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Commissioner presides over anti-polio drive's meeting in BHU, Togh

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Commissioner Kohat, Mutasim Billah Shah on Monday chaired a meeting in connection with the ongoing anti-polio campaign at BHU (Basic Health Unit) Togh and reviewed the performance of the polio teams in detail.

He personally observed the deployment of the field teams present on the spot, met the team members and instructed them to ensure maximum coverage.

The commissioner said that it was our national responsibility to reach every child and the field teams were being fully guided and encouraged to achieve the goal of administrating anti polio to the children up to five years.

He said that complete security had been provided to all the polio teams so that they could perform their duties without fear or intimidation.

Real-time reporting from the field had also been arranged to continuously monitor the progress of the campaign, he added.

The commissioner strongly appealed to the people to fully cooperate with the polio teams so that no child was deprived of vaccinations.

He said "Eradicating polio is not possible only through government efforts, but the cooperation of parents and the public can make this campaign successful. Let's lay the foundation for a healthy future together."

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award ..

Patoki AC Furqan Ahmed to receive top civil award posthumously

3 hours ago
 Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and tr ..

Wasim Akram advises Babar Azam to stay calm and trust his class

3 hours ago
 China proposes establishment of SCO Development Ba ..

China proposes establishment of SCO Development Bank at Tianjin summit

4 hours ago
 Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in P ..

Over 600 people dead, hundreds others injured in Powerful earthquake in Afghanis ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2025

7 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025

2 days ago
 Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from ..

Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..

3 days ago
 Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana ..

Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan