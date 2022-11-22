Commissioner presides over 'Drugs-Free Peshawar' 2nd phase meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud on Tuesday presided over a meeting held to review progress on the second phase of the "Drugs-Free Peshawar" campaign here at his office.

At the meeting, the administrations of all rehabilitation centers gave a briefing to the meeting participants on steps taken for the welfare of the drug addicts and informed them that the period of rehabilitation had been extended up to six months.

A committee under the headship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, Imran Yousufzai was also constituted to identify categories for addicts to be rehabilitated in six-months time. Besides, final touches were also given to the project of rehabilitation of addicts in Peshawar Prison.

The commissioner directed that 1500 cots be provided to the Peshawar Prison in a couple of days for establishing wards for drug addicts in four barracks of the prison.

The meeting was told that talks have been made with the parents of almost all the drug addicts for rehabilitation. The chair also issued directives for holding a similar meeting at Charsadda under the headship of the Deputy Commissioner.

The Commissioner Peshawar Division directed all the district officers including the deputy commissioners to visit the rehabilitation centers on a daily basis and ensure the provision of treatment facilities, food, accommodation and other facilities there.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Dr Ehtishamul Haq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, Imran Yousufzai, District Officer Social Welfare, Noor Muhammad and administrative officers of the rehabilitation centers.