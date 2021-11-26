UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Presides Over High-level Meeting On Price Control

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th November 2021 | 06:50 PM

Commissioner presides over high-level meeting on price control

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (r) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal on price control, dengue, corona vaccination campaign, rubella and measles vaccination campaign, supply of agricultural fertilizer at controlled rate and revenue campaign.

The video link meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioners and other administrative officers of the three districts.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (r) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that the Department of Health should complete the targets of all vaccination campaigns on time.

He said that the dealers involved in storage of agricultural fertilizers should be blacklisted and action should be taken against them.

He said that the Price Control Magistrates should take strict action against the elements causing artificial inflation. Price Control Magistrates imposed fines of Rs. 2.1 million whereas, 76 FIRs were registered and 303 people were arrested on violations.

Price Control Magistrates inspected 3794 business centers in Bahawalpur District, 2057 Business Centers in Bahawalnagar District, 4201 Business Centers in Rahim Yar Khan District and 968 irregularities of grand selling were reported.

He said that the Departmental action will also be taken against the officers for poor performance and negligence.

