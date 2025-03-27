Commissioner presides over meeting regarding dengue

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Motasim Billah Shah here on Thursday chaired important meeting to adopting effective strategies against dengue, ensuring safety measures, prevention, awareness and conducting a coordinated campaign in the division.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of all districts, health department officers, and public health representatives. During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner of each district presented a detailed report on the dengue statistics of the previous year and the arrangements made to deal the disease during the current year.

On this occasion, the health department officials highlighted the technical measures, treatment and care facilities, and the strategy formulated for public awareness to prevent dengue.

The meeting emphasized on taking practical steps to prevent the spread of dengue, intensifying the cleanliness campaign, cleaning of water reservoirs, and fumigation campaign.

All the concerned institutions were directed to make the campaign against dengue a success through close cooperation and discharge their responsibilities in an efficient manner to keep the public safe.

APP/azq/378