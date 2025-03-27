Commissioner Presides Over Meeting Regarding Dengue
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2025 | 12:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Motasim Billah Shah here on Thursday chaired important meeting to adopting effective strategies against dengue, ensuring safety measures, prevention, awareness and conducting a coordinated campaign in the division.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners of all districts, health department officers, and public health representatives. During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner of each district presented a detailed report on the dengue statistics of the previous year and the arrangements made to deal the disease during the current year.
On this occasion, the health department officials highlighted the technical measures, treatment and care facilities, and the strategy formulated for public awareness to prevent dengue.
The meeting emphasized on taking practical steps to prevent the spread of dengue, intensifying the cleanliness campaign, cleaning of water reservoirs, and fumigation campaign.
All the concerned institutions were directed to make the campaign against dengue a success through close cooperation and discharge their responsibilities in an efficient manner to keep the public safe.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to Pakistan’s Army Chief on death of his ..
UN welcomes discussions, commitments reached in Saudi Arabia on Ukraine
Mansoor bin Mohammed elected President of UAE National Olympic Committee
Eradicate crime and ensure public safety remains unwavering: SSP Larkana
Israel blocking access to water in Gaza: MSF
Casualties reported in Gaza following Israeli airstrikes
French household confidence sees slight decline amid cautious optimism on spendi ..
UAE Food Bank, Ne’ma provide one million surplus food meals to eligible groups
UAE President directs establishment of Zayed Education Foundation to empower nex ..
Abu Dhabi gears up to host International Jazz Day 2025 celebrations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner presides over meeting regarding dengue6 minutes ago
-
Jawad Dero posted as Advocate General Sindh1 hour ago
-
Five persons killed in road mishap1 hour ago
-
ATC sentences four militants, IGP lauds CTD’s teams1 hour ago
-
Muqam re-inaugurates Jaffar Express from Peshawar Cantt Railway Station1 hour ago
-
Young minds lead way in Eid preparations, celebrations: report1 hour ago
-
Consultation program organized to deal drought like situation in Sindh2 hours ago
-
President, PM condemn killing of five passengers in Kalmat2 hours ago
-
IMF agreement a key to Pakistan's long-term economic prosperity: Advisor2 hours ago
-
Vaccinators playing key role in providing healthcare to children : DC2 hours ago
-
Jalil Andrabi remembered on 29th martyrdom anniversary2 hours ago
-
Heavy rain disrupts power supply disrupted from 63 PESCO's feeders: Spokesman2 hours ago