Commissioner Presides Over Meeting Regarding Winter Sports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:07 PM

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has said that schools should focus on sports and other positive activities with curriculum so that children could develop confidence and use their skills in different areas of life

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has said that schools should focus on sports and other positive activities with curriculum so that children could develop confidence and use their skills in different areas of life. He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding the arrangement of Winter Sports in the high schools and colleges of the division. Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar. DC Sanghar Mirza Nasir Ali, DC Naushehro Feroze Capt (R) Bilal Shahid Rao, District education Officers of the three districts, Deputy Director Colleges, sports and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting,Commissioner said that curricular, extracurricular activities, band, PT, speech contests and stage shows should be organized at schools and colleges and students should be given opportunities to step ahead.

Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners of all the three districts to hold meetings in their districts to finalize the arrangements for winter sports in their respective districts. He said that a copy of the sports schedule should be forwarded to the Commissioner's Office while the participation of district officials should be ensured while holding sports at school, tehsil and district level.

Commissioner instructed the officials of Education Department to set up libraries in high schools and colleges so that children could take interest in books. The meeting decided that teams showing outstanding performance in Winter sports would participate and compete at divisional level sports where prizes would also be awarded to the winning teams.

