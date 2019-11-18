UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Presides Over Meeting Regarding Social Welfare

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 08:01 PM

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has said that working for the welfare of masses was equal to worship and for that reason social welfare organizations (SWO) should utilize their resources and become help in hand to government so that relief could be provided to a common man

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has said that working for the welfare of masses was equal to worship and for that reason social welfare organizations (SWO) should utilize their resources and become help in hand to government so that relief could be provided to a common man.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the representatives of social welfare organizations at his office. Additional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Pervez Ahmed Baloch, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Dilshad Umrani, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir and heads of social welfare organizations were also present.

He said that government despite its limited resources was providing facilities of health, education and in other sectors to general public, however social welfare organizations and philanthropists also play pivotal role for the development of social welfare sector.

He emphasized representatives of social welfare organizations to keep continue the provision of facilities of welfare, health and education while government would extend all possible assistance to them.

Expressing his pleasure, Commissioner said that social welfare organizations of local, national and international status were functioning and playing their role in better style for health, education and elimination poverty.

The Commissioner instructed Department of Social Welfare to further improve contacts with social welfare organizations. Briefing the meeting, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir said that 406 social welfare organizations are registered in District Shaheed Benazirabad out of which the registration of 315 organizations was canceled on the basis of annual audit, progress and renewal of registration.

He said that at present 91 local and 11 national and international social welfare organizations are working in the fields of elimination of poverty, Micro Finance, Health, Education and others. Earlier representatives of Sajjan RD, Helping Hands, Sachal Sami, NDF, Hari Welfare, Amn Dost, CDF Sakrand and other such organizations presented their projects to Commissioner regarding social welfare processing on behalf of their organizations.

