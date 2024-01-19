- Home
Commissioner Prioritizes Public Service Delivery In Lower Kohistan And Kolai Palas Distts
January 19, 2024
KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Commissioner of Hazara Division Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam Friday underscored the importance of enhancing public service delivery and ensuring maximum facilities for the residents.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with the department heads in Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas Kohistan districts.
Commissioner emphasized, "Collective duty is to serve the public, with the government entrusting them with the responsibility of ensuring the welfare and provision of essential services.
"
Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of both districts briefed Commissioner Hazara division on their respective responsibilities.
The meeting was attended by the DC Bashir Ahmed of Lower Kohistan, DC of Kolai-Palas Kohistan, and District Police Officers (DPOs) from both districts and other relevant departmental officers.
Earlier, on arrival DC and DPO of Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas Kohistan extended a warm welcome to Commissioner Hazara Division. Syed Zaheer-ul-Islam distributed winter kits among deserving children in schools.
