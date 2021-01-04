Commissioner promises all facilities at FIEDMC economic zones

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Economic zones of Faisalabad Industrial Estate & Development Company (FIEDMC) are an engine of economic growth of Pakistan where all facilities will be provided to the investors for their protection on top priority.

This was stated by Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan while addressing a briefing at FIEDMC head office on Monday. He said that local administration would take all possible steps to resolve all issued and problems being faced by FIEDMC for rapid competition of its projects.

Earlier, FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that FIEDMC has become the largest company developing economic zones in Pakistan. He said that FIEDMC has developed first special economic zone under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which was named as 'Allama Iqbal Industrial City'.

He said that one-window center, expo center, golf & country club and international airport are being set up in special economic zone in order to provide world class facilities to the companies investing in this zone.

He further said that expressway would be constructed to connect M-4 and M-3 motorways for quick and easy access to these industrial zones while a special economic zone would also be set up at Toba Tek Singh on 1500 acres of land for agro-based industry.

Mian Kashif said that FIEDMC was also working on a project of technical institutes and a university to provide trained labor to the industry in these industrial zones.

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javaid and Chief Executive Officer FIEDMC Amir Salimi and others were also present on the occasion.