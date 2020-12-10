UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Promises Maximum Facilities For Business Community

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Commissioner promises maximum facilities for business community

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Newly appointed Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan said on Thursday that maximum facilities would be provided to the business community to help sustain the current tempo of positive economic indicators.

Talking to Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Engineer Hafiz Ihtesham Javed, who visited his office, he said that Faisalabad was playing a crucial role in the national economy.

"The divisional administration would be advised to extend maximum facilitation to the business community so that they could further expedite the pace of economic development," he said and added that his doors were open on the business community round-the-clock to resolve their issues.

He accepted the invitation of Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed to visit the FCCI very soon.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business Visit Chamber Commerce Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Doctors' poor response to calls endangering patien ..

39 minutes ago

Opp parties' resignations from assemblies won't da ..

39 minutes ago

Russia's Novatek Says Signed Deal With Siemens Ene ..

39 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

39 minutes ago

Misuse of power not to be tolerated, RPO warns off ..

42 minutes ago

ADNOC, ExxonMobil sign agreement to collaborate on ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.