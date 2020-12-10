Commissioner promises maximum facilities for business community

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Newly appointed Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan said on Thursday that maximum facilities would be provided to the business community to help sustain the current tempo of positive economic indicators.

Talking to Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Engineer Hafiz Ihtesham Javed, who visited his office, he said that Faisalabad was playing a crucial role in the national economy.

"The divisional administration would be advised to extend maximum facilitation to the business community so that they could further expedite the pace of economic development," he said and added that his doors were open on the business community round-the-clock to resolve their issues.

He accepted the invitation of Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed to visit the FCCI very soon.