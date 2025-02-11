Commissioner Promises Preserving Heritage Of Multan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 05:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan on Tuesday emphasized the importance of highlighting the centuries-old heritage of the "City of Saints" on the global level and said that various initiatives including the Walled City Project are under execution to preserve and enhance the city's historical significance.
The commissioner said this during his visit to Khooni Burj (Bloody Bastion), a tower that is remnant of walled city’s fortifications that were destroyed by the British in 1849 and is believed to be the site where Alexander the Great had suffered injury and later Greek forces had resorted to a killing spree in revenge during invasion of the Indus Valley.
Commissioner Khan also visited the surrounding walls of the Multan Fort and directed removal of encroachments and stray animals from the area.
He ordered tiled flooring on footpaths, installing proper lighting along the walls, and placing planters with greenery to enhance the aesthetics. He also proposed three to four well-designed food stalls and installing benches to create a relaxing space for visitors, ensuring better recreational opportunities for residents.
He said that historical buildings would be adorned with decorative lighting with landscaping around, adding that the beautification plan includes upgrading key intersections such as Ghanta Ghar Chowk and Water Works Road, making the city's architecture more visually appealing.
The Director General of Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA), Kareem Bakhsh, along with City Corporation Officer Iqbal Khan and Assistant Commissioner Sami Sheikh, provided a detailed briefing on the city's beautification plan.
