Open Menu

Commissioner Promises Preserving Heritage Of Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Commissioner promises preserving heritage of Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan on Tuesday emphasized the importance of highlighting the centuries-old heritage of the "City of Saints" on the global level and said that various initiatives including the Walled City Project are under execution to preserve and enhance the city's historical significance.

The commissioner said this during his visit to Khooni Burj (Bloody Bastion), a tower that is remnant of walled city’s fortifications that were destroyed by the British in 1849 and is believed to be the site where Alexander the Great had suffered injury and later Greek forces had resorted to a killing spree in revenge during invasion of the Indus Valley.

Commissioner Khan also visited the surrounding walls of the Multan Fort and directed removal of encroachments and stray animals from the area.

He ordered tiled flooring on footpaths, installing proper lighting along the walls, and placing planters with greenery to enhance the aesthetics. He also proposed three to four well-designed food stalls and installing benches to create a relaxing space for visitors, ensuring better recreational opportunities for residents.

He said that historical buildings would be adorned with decorative lighting with landscaping around, adding that the beautification plan includes upgrading key intersections such as Ghanta Ghar Chowk and Water Works Road, making the city's architecture more visually appealing.

The Director General of Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA), Kareem Bakhsh, along with City Corporation Officer Iqbal Khan and Assistant Commissioner Sami Sheikh, provided a detailed briefing on the city's beautification plan.

Recent Stories

Bahrain committed to creating supportive environme ..

Bahrain committed to creating supportive environment for innovators: Minister of ..

11 minutes ago
 ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 P ..

ZEISS Image, Go Far – Experience the vivo X200 Pro, Now Available in Pakistan

13 minutes ago
 UAE will train more than one million young people ..

UAE will train more than one million young people from Madagascar in programming ..

26 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Region ..

Saud bin Saqr receives IHG Hotels & Resorts Regional Managing Director

41 minutes ago
 Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: ..

Guatemala seeks to boost tourism, trade with UAE: Tourism Minister

41 minutes ago
 SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emira ..

SEC exempts UAE citizens from sewage fees in emirate

1 hour ago
MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025

MoF organises 3 panel discussions at WGS 2025

1 hour ago
 ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economi ..

ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector

2 hours ago
 SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas ..

SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4

2 hours ago
 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in K ..

19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba

2 hours ago
 MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', op ..

MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan