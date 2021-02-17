Commissioner proposes AKF to establish hospital

Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Wednesday suggested Agha Khan Foundation (AKF) to establish state of the art hospital in the city so that the people of the area could get medical facilities of the foundation at their nearest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Wednesday suggested Agha Khan Foundation (AKF) to establish state of the art hospital in the city so that the people of the area could get medical facilities of the foundation at their nearest.

He moved this suggestion during a meeting with the representatives of Agha Khan Community of Hyderabad here at his office .The representatives of the community informed the commissioner about quality services being provided by Agha Khan board both in education and health sectors in various districts of the division.

They also thanked the commissioner for his support in resolving the issues being faced by the community.