PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :A team of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) visited office of District Social Welfare Officer, Younas Afridi to facilitate transgender community who wanted to apply for Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) or its renewal The initiative was taken following directives of Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud.

According to District Social Welfare office here on Monday, several transgender availed the facility.

The transgender community had requested the Commissioner Peshawar to arrange NADRA office facility for them at a convenient place.

Taking action on the request, the Commissioner Peshawar directed the Social Welfare Office to arrange a NADRA mobile van facility for the transgender.

Subsequently a mobile van of NADARA reached at the Social Welfare Office to facilitate the transgender community.

Transgender highly appreciated the assistance provided to them and thanked the Commissioner Peshawar Division for quick response.