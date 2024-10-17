Open Menu

Commissioner Pushes For Modern Education, Discipline In Schools

Commissioner pushes for modern education, discipline in schools

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Sheikhupura, Shahid Imran Marth on Wednesday conducted a thorough review of various administrative issues in schools and colleges, emphasizing the need for modern education and discipline.

During his visit, Marth examined ongoing development works, educational activities, teacher training programs, student attendance, sanitation, CCTV cameras, and clean drinking water facilities.

On this occasion, Marth stressed the importance of adopting education styles in line with the present era, utilizing latest models for effective curriculum teaching and training.

Marth was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner Usman Jalis, Chief Education Officer Ali Ahmad Sayan, Deputy Director Colleges, and other district officers. CEO Education Ali Ahmad Sayan and Deputy Director Colleges provided a detailed briefing on schools and colleges as well.

