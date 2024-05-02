Commissioner Quetta chairs meeting to solve issues of farmers

Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafaqat on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the problems of the Zamindar Action Committee (ZAC) and their solutions

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafaqat on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the problems of the Zamindar Action Committee (ZAC) and their solutions.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Political Quetta Division Syed Kaleemullah, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Quetta Division Hanif Kabzai, Chairman of Zamindar Action Committee Malik Naseer Shahwani and Secretary General Abdul Rahman Bazai.

In the meeting, Chairman of ZAC Malik Naseer Shahwani apprised the Commissioner Quetta Division about farmers’ problems being faced by them in the areas.

On which it was decided in the meeting that money would not be demanded from the landlords and farmers at any check post during the transfer of solar panels and fertilizers.

If any official asks for money, immediate action would be taken against him, he could be suspended and legal action to be taken against him.

Therefore, security checking of vehicles should be done at all checkpoints, while vehicles carrying solar panels and fertilizers should be checked only for non-prohibited items, the zamindars and farmers should not be harassed unnecessarily in this regard, said in the meeting.

Commissioner Quetta Division directed the Assistant Commissioner Quetta Division to immediately send a letter to inform all Deputy Commissioners in this regard so that the zamindars and farmers to end harassment of farmers at check posts to end of harassment.

If any official is found involved, immediate action should be taken against him so that an example can be set for others, he said.