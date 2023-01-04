UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Quetta Directs To Register FIR Against Building Code Violators

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 09:06 PM

Commissioner Quetta directs to register FIR against building code violators

Commissioner Quetta Division Suhailur Rehman Baloch on Wendeday directed the concerned authorities to register First Information Report (FIR) against those violating the building code within two days to ensure implementation of it, so that illegal constructions could be stopped in the city

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Quetta Division Suhailur Rehman Baloch on Wendeday directed the concerned authorities to register First Information Report (FIR) against those violating the building code within two days to ensure implementation of it, so that illegal constructions could be stopped in the city.

He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting of the Urban Planning and Designing Committee here.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Pashin Dr. Yasir Bazai, Assistant Commissioner Political Quetta Division Babar Khan, Assistant Commissioner City Atta-ul Naeem, Assistant Commissioner Kuchlak Waqar Kakar, besides Assistant Commissioner Sariab Nisar Ahmad Langu and Assistant Commissioner President Captain (retd) Haseeb, Metropolitan Corporation and District Council officers.

In the meeting, Commissioner Quetta Division expressed resentment on behalf of Metropolitan Corporation Quetta for not presenting a report and attending the meeting without preparation and directed them to prepare a complete report in the next meeting.

He said that serious measures need to be taken for the improvement of the city and illegal constructions against the building code in the city would not be allowed under any circumstances.

Speedy and effective actions are being taken on a day-to-day basis against constructions without having NOC, he said adding that all possible measures would be taken to improve the cleanliness, traffic system in the city, implement the building code and to eliminate encroachments.

He said that there were traffic problems in the city due to illegal parking and motorcycle stalls, so strict legal action should be taken against illegal parking and motorcycle stalls across the city. Whereas the Metropolitan Corporation should submit a complete report regarding all legal parking and motorcycle stands established in the city, he added.

The Commissioner Quetta Division directed to submit a report related to the orders about the Circular Road Parking Plaza and all routines including facilities and said that the parking plaza established in the center of the city was created for the convenience of the citizens and to solve the traffic problems. Therefore, it should be fully functional and parking facilities should be provided to the public, so that there can be no problem of rush and traffic jam on the city roads, he said.

The Commissioner said that the district administration on the indication of the Metropolitan Corporation and the District Council, should take action against buildings without NOC violating building code.

The meeting was told that more than 18 buildings had been sealed and stopped working in different areas of the city in action against building code and construction without NOC.

Related Topics

Quetta Noc Road Traffic FIR All

Recent Stories

UK Telecom Giant Invests $6Mln in 'Drone Superhigh ..

UK Telecom Giant Invests $6Mln in 'Drone Superhighway'

9 minutes ago
 Festivals to be organized to project cultural heri ..

Festivals to be organized to project cultural heritage: Asif Lodhi

9 minutes ago
 Administrator Hyderabad charge returns to DC

Administrator Hyderabad charge returns to DC

9 minutes ago
 Deadlock with MQM will end soon: PML-N leader Muha ..

Deadlock with MQM will end soon: PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair

9 minutes ago
 Syed Faisal inaugurates new website for Makran Div ..

Syed Faisal inaugurates new website for Makran Division

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi gives ..

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi gives cash prizes, certificates to r ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.