Commissioner Quetta directs to register FIR against building code violators

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Quetta Division Suhailur Rehman Baloch on Wendeday directed the concerned authorities to register First Information Report (FIR) against those violating the building code within two days to ensure implementation of it, so that illegal constructions could be stopped in the city.

He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting of the Urban Planning and Designing Committee here.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Pashin Dr. Yasir Bazai, Assistant Commissioner Political Quetta Division Babar Khan, Assistant Commissioner City Atta-ul Naeem, Assistant Commissioner Kuchlak Waqar Kakar, besides Assistant Commissioner Sariab Nisar Ahmad Langu and Assistant Commissioner President Captain (retd) Haseeb, Metropolitan Corporation and District Council officers.

In the meeting, Commissioner Quetta Division expressed resentment on behalf of Metropolitan Corporation Quetta for not presenting a report and attending the meeting without preparation and directed them to prepare a complete report in the next meeting.

He said that serious measures need to be taken for the improvement of the city and illegal constructions against the building code in the city would not be allowed under any circumstances.

Speedy and effective actions are being taken on a day-to-day basis against constructions without having NOC, he said adding that all possible measures would be taken to improve the cleanliness, traffic system in the city, implement the building code and to eliminate encroachments.

He said that there were traffic problems in the city due to illegal parking and motorcycle stalls, so strict legal action should be taken against illegal parking and motorcycle stalls across the city. Whereas the Metropolitan Corporation should submit a complete report regarding all legal parking and motorcycle stands established in the city, he added.

The Commissioner Quetta Division directed to submit a report related to the orders about the Circular Road Parking Plaza and all routines including facilities and said that the parking plaza established in the center of the city was created for the convenience of the citizens and to solve the traffic problems. Therefore, it should be fully functional and parking facilities should be provided to the public, so that there can be no problem of rush and traffic jam on the city roads, he said.

The Commissioner said that the district administration on the indication of the Metropolitan Corporation and the District Council, should take action against buildings without NOC violating building code.

The meeting was told that more than 18 buildings had been sealed and stopped working in different areas of the city in action against building code and construction without NOC.