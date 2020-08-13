Commissioner Quetta Division chairs meeting to review measures for Muharram procession

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Commissioner Quetta Division Usman Ali Khan chaired a high level meeting to review measures for Muharram processions to ensure foolproof security in Quetta on Thursday.

Colonel Mansoor, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Major (retd) Aurangzeb Badeni, Additional Deputy Commissioner Saqib Khan Kakar, Lt. Col. Zahid, Lt. Col. Muhammad Haris, Assistant Commissioner (President) Humaira Baloch, President of Balochistan Shia Conference Syed Muhammad Dawood Agha, President Anjuman-e-Tajiran Abdul Rahim, SP (City) Noor Muhammad, Xen Municipal Corporation Ishfaq Ahmed, Xen QESCO Shahid, DM Sui Southern Gas Abdul Rehman, Director WASA Muhammad Ramzan besides law enforcement agencies, the business community and a large number of officers and officials of relevant departments attended the meeting.

Muharram will be observed with utmost devotion and respect this year as every year, but security measures will be implemented in view of the coronavirus. In the context of law and order, foolproof security will be provided to thwart any kind of untoward incident of terrorism.

A control room has been set up in DC office Quetta which will monitor all security measures and other matters till 10th Muharram.

A staff of all concerned departments will be present in the control room.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner Quetta during the addressing the meeting. He said that the fire brigade personnel and ambulances would be on standby in different parts of the city at the same time as per the plan of the police.

He said all routes of Muharram procession would be cleansed and those roads depilated conditions which could be paved for facilities of the procession of Muharram, despite the routes of encroachments would be removed in the city.

The lights installed in the electricity pylons will be checked and those which are not working will be activated, he said during the meeting, saying that 24-hour attendance of doctors and para-medical staff would be ensured in the hospitals and ambulances would be ready at the same time.

He said that water supply should be ensured in all cases during Muharram, there no would be load shedding in those respective areas including especially on Alamdar Road, Mekangi Road, and Hazara Town areas so that there will be no interruption in the power supply.

The gas pressure will also be improved, he added, adding that the management, as well as the Anjuman-e-Tajiran, would play a key role in sealing off the shops and hotels of the Muharram procession routes.

On which business community also assured that they would fully support for vehicles and all kinds of parking have been banned in the procession routes and around the Imambargahs for which the traffic police will perform their duties.

He further said that while observing the sanctity of Muharram and all institutions, civil society and administration should cooperate fully.