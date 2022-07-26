Commissioner Quetta Division chairs meeting to maintain peace during Muharram-ur-Haram

Commissioner Quetta Division Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch on Tuesday said that scholars belonging to all schools of thought are on the same page for the establishment of peace and harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram and to foil nefarious design of anti-peace elements in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Quetta Division Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch on Tuesday said that scholars belonging to all schools of thought are on the same page for the establishment of peace and harmony during Muharram-ul-Haram and to foil nefarious design of anti-peace elements in the province.

However, in this regard, the valuable role of the scholars of all schools of thought cannot be ignored who are rendering exemplary services for the promotion of peace, security and religious harmony, and with their support and consultation, the arrangements for the 10th of Muharram can also be made successful, he added.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of religious scholars (Ulema-e-Karam) in connection with the promotion of mutual harmony and unity during month of Muharram.

On this occasion, Commandant Chiltan Raffles, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch, Additional Commissioner Quetta Dr. Yasir Bazai, Administrator Metropolitan Corporation Quetta Jabbar Baloch, SSP Operations Abdul Haq Imrani, SSP Traffic Quetta Irfan Bashir, MD Wasa Khalid Latif Rana, Assistant Political Commissioner Quetta Division Babar Khan, all the Assistant Commissioners, officials of Balochistan Shia Conference, representatives of Anjuman Tajran, Maulana Anwarul Haq Haqqani, Qari Abdul Rasheed, former Councilor Aslam Rind, scholars of different schools of thought and other officers were also present.

Commissioner Quetta Division Suhail-ur Rehman Baloch while addressing the meeting said that the current situation demanded that we maintain unity in our ranks and do not give any opportunity to the miscreants to sabotage saying that we should show mutual tolerance and brotherhood in this blessed month and thwart the evil intentions of the miscreants for the promotion of peace.

He said that the strictest security arrangements are being made in Quetta regarding Muharram-ul Haram so that there is no shortage in the preparations for Muharram-ul Haram.

He said that in the light of the suggestions of scholars and others, they would prove to be helpful in making the arrangements of Muharram more stable and comprehensive.

He said that Quetta city is the cradle of peace, whose honor belongs to the scholars of all walks of life and this continuity should be maintained in the future despite keeping in close contact with the scholars and the administration to coordinate all the arrangements during the Muharram-ul-Haram and any deficiencies should be resolved immediately.

He said that the efforts of scholars of all schools of thought to maintain peace and order are exemplary.

In the meeting, the participants gave some suggestions assuring their full cooperation and said that the observance of the code of conduct should be ensured.

Commissioner Quetta Division said that the law enforcement agencies should make the integrated strategy comprehensive and solid in all respects to meet the challenges facing public order saying that the security agencies should keep the mutual communication stable.

He said that all possible resources have been provided to make the security arrangements full-proof, so the implementation of the Muharram plan requires utmost responsibility and hard work.