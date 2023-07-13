Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment on delay of NHA project

Commissioner Quetta Division Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch on Thursday chaired a review meeting regarding the transfer of utility lines on the Western Bypass NH-25 and the removal of obstacles related to road construction

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Quetta Division Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch on Thursday chaired a review meeting regarding the transfer of utility lines on the Western Bypass NH-25 and the removal of obstacles related to road construction.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Quetta General Anwar Kakar, Assistant Commissioner Political Quetta Babar Khan besides Sui Southern Gas Company, QESCO and NHA officers.

In the meeting, the progress of work on this Western Bypass project and other matters were reviewed in detail Commissioner Quetta Division Sohail-ur-Rehman Baloch expressed indignation at the slowness of NHA and said that related project was hindrance in completing it on time, there was a lack of coordination between the concerned departments, although, they have full support from the administration.

Apart from this project, other projects include Sariab Road, Sabzal Road and Eastern Bypass projects, two Special Magistrates have been appointed for their execution and supervision to prevent any kind of interruption in the work, if not, the magistrates and the administration should together remove it, he said.

He said that all these problems have been tackled by the administration in a good manner but due to negligence of NHA on Eastern Bypass and lack of communication with concerned departments and administration, the project which was supposed to be completed by June was still incomplete.

Therefore no excuses of any kind will be tolerated by any department concerned and now that any part of the project has been completed. So the work on the rest should also be completed within one to one and a half months and for this, the officers of all the concerned departments along with the magistrates should make a joint visit today and complete the work soon, he said.

He said that as far as the management was concerned, it would have full support and all the concerned departments could share the work progress with each other and the management in a timely manner and regular weekly reports to be prepared as this was a public project.

The people cannot be allowed to face any further problems due to deadlock, he mentioned.