Open Menu

Commissioner Quetta Division Lauds MERC's Services

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Commissioner Quetta Division lauds MERC's services

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat visited the head office of MERC, 1122 Balochistan on Wednesday.

On this occasion, he was briefed about Medical Emergency Response Centre (MERC) services, control room, monitoring system, data management and ALS ambulance service.

While appreciating the services of MERC, 1122 Balochistan, Commissioner Quetta Division said that the emergency response and measures taken to save lives in any emergency were commendable.

The MERC Balochistan 1122 plays an important role in dealing with emergencies in Balochistan while helping to save people's lives and property in emergencies, he said.

He said that the lives of people could be saved only by providing timely help in the event of floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters saying that in any kind of medical emergency, the presence of ambulance service was very important to take the injured to the hospital and rescue them so that people could be brought to the hospital in time.

He said that MERC Balochistan 1122 has full capacity to deal with emergencies, which includes a 24/7 call centre, ambulances, fire engines, rescue force and other emergency equipment.

He said that MERC’s role in improving coordination for the response to the blast and other such disasters and accidents is significant.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Balochistan Quetta Rescue 1122 Event

Recent Stories

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

2 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

2 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

2 hours ago
 Infrastructure of city can be improved through pub ..

Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..

2 hours ago
 AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment pr ..

AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process

2 hours ago
 Meeting held to review election arrangements in Ab ..

Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad

2 hours ago
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during electio ..

ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG

3 hours ago
 CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing

CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing

3 hours ago
 WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water ..

WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems

3 hours ago
 Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violatio ..

Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violation

3 hours ago
 Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake m ..

Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake money

3 hours ago
 Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a se ..

Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a serious breach of sovereignty, v ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan