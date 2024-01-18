(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat visited the head office of MERC, 1122 Balochistan on Wednesday.

On this occasion, he was briefed about Medical Emergency Response Centre (MERC) services, control room, monitoring system, data management and ALS ambulance service.

While appreciating the services of MERC, 1122 Balochistan, Commissioner Quetta Division said that the emergency response and measures taken to save lives in any emergency were commendable.

The MERC Balochistan 1122 plays an important role in dealing with emergencies in Balochistan while helping to save people's lives and property in emergencies, he said.

He said that the lives of people could be saved only by providing timely help in the event of floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters saying that in any kind of medical emergency, the presence of ambulance service was very important to take the injured to the hospital and rescue them so that people could be brought to the hospital in time.

He said that MERC Balochistan 1122 has full capacity to deal with emergencies, which includes a 24/7 call centre, ambulances, fire engines, rescue force and other emergency equipment.

He said that MERC’s role in improving coordination for the response to the blast and other such disasters and accidents is significant.