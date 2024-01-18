Commissioner Quetta Division Lauds MERC's Services
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2024 | 12:50 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat visited the head office of MERC, 1122 Balochistan on Wednesday.
On this occasion, he was briefed about Medical Emergency Response Centre (MERC) services, control room, monitoring system, data management and ALS ambulance service.
While appreciating the services of MERC, 1122 Balochistan, Commissioner Quetta Division said that the emergency response and measures taken to save lives in any emergency were commendable.
The MERC Balochistan 1122 plays an important role in dealing with emergencies in Balochistan while helping to save people's lives and property in emergencies, he said.
He said that the lives of people could be saved only by providing timely help in the event of floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters saying that in any kind of medical emergency, the presence of ambulance service was very important to take the injured to the hospital and rescue them so that people could be brought to the hospital in time.
He said that MERC Balochistan 1122 has full capacity to deal with emergencies, which includes a 24/7 call centre, ambulances, fire engines, rescue force and other emergency equipment.
He said that MERC’s role in improving coordination for the response to the blast and other such disasters and accidents is significant.
Recent Stories
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG
CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing
WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems
Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violation
Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake money
Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a serious breach of sovereignty, v ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
GB Union of Journalists elections on Jan 2848 minutes ago
-
Acclaimed Islamic scholars to address ‘Dastarbandi’ ceremony at Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania1 hour ago
-
PMD advises citizens to remain cautious during dense foggy conditions1 hour ago
-
Addl. IGP distributes motorcycles to police stations1 hour ago
-
FM Jilani reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to NAM, its principles1 hour ago
-
Pak Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Belgian DG Immigration1 hour ago
-
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Solangi2 hours ago
-
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area2 hours ago
-
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections2 hours ago
-
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power2 hours ago
-
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projects: Mayor Karachi2 hours ago
-
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process2 hours ago