Commissioner Quetta Division Reviews Development Works, Orders To Complete Within Stipulated Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 03, 2024 | 05:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat has reviewed the progress on development projects initiated in Nawan Killi area and directed to ensure the completion of development works with in stipulate time.

The government had allocated a budget of Rs 500 million in the public sector development program for the repair main road of Nawan Killi and installation of drainage to improve sewerage system to provide better facilities to masses.

He said that a committee has been devised to monitor the progress on the development works in order to ensure that there will be no compromise on the quality of construction work of development projects, adding that waste of funds would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said that the Metropolitan Corporation Quetta, Irrigation and Revenue departments would assist the Communication and Works department for early completion of the Nawan Killi Project.

Hamza Shafqaat said that the government is paying special attention and strict monitoring of development projects including the ongoing roads construction and expansion projects.

The commissioner said that the government is serious about expediting the work on the projects to facilitate the local people. He said that various development projects have been initiated in Quetta aimed that to improve road conditions and ensure public facilities in the city.

He said the government had resolved to make the metropolitan city clean and an environment friendly city to attract local and foreign tourists.

Hamza Shafqaat informed that the chief minister was himself inspecting the ongoing development schemes of Quetta.

