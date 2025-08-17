Commissioner Quetta Division Reviews Ongoing Uplift Scheme
Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2025 | 09:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzeb Khan Kakar, along with Deputy Commissioner Quetta Captain (R) Mehrullah Badini and Project Director Quetta Development Project Rafiq Baloch, paid a detailed visit to various ongoing development projects in Quetta city.
During the visit, the officials inspected projects at Prince Road, Imdad Chowk, Gahi Khan Chowk, Custom Chowk Sariab, Goli Mar Chowk Sibi Road, Samungli Road board Office, Safa Quetta Dumping Point, and several other sites.
QDP Project Director Rafiq Baloch briefed the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner on the progress of the projects, challenges faced, and the stages of work that have been completed so far.
On the occasion, Commissioner Shahzeb Khan Kakar directed the concerned authorities to ensure the timely completion of all development projects and expedite the pace of work so that citizens can benefit at the earliest and their hardships may be reduced.
He emphasized that the projects are vital for public convenience and the beautification of the city, and no compromise on quality would be tolerated.
The Commissioner reaffirmed the commitment that the district administration and all relevant departments would work in close coordination to complete the development schemes within the stipulated time, aiming to resolve civic issues and provide improved facilities to the people of Quetta.
He also visited the waste dumping site located at the Eastern Bypass.
Recent Stories
IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'
UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali
UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..
UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship
Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..
Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..
Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves
At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch
Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amir Muqam expresses sympathies with flood victims during Shangla’s visit1 minute ago
-
Commissioner Quetta division reviews ongoing uplift scheme1 minute ago
-
BBIT to hold energy conference in Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Relief supplies dispatched to flood-affected districts2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat reviews Indus River situation; directs for evacuation of workers of mining compan ..11 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy and humid weather persisted in the city on Sunday11 minutes ago
-
36,000 theft cases, 2,000 burglary cases registered in city this year11 minutes ago
-
Decision to install 6 wastewater treatment plants11 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Armed Forces, Intelligence Agencies at Lahore Seminar11 minutes ago
-
Body of 50 years old man pulled out of water pond21 minutes ago
-
KP CM announces relocation of flood-affected communities to safer sites21 minutes ago
-
Decision to hold by-elections in Lahore, Wazirabad and Mianwali under Rangers security22 minutes ago