Commissioner Quetta division reviews ongoing uplift scheme

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzeb Khan Kakar, along with Deputy Commissioner Quetta Captain (R) Mehrullah Badini and Project Director Quetta Development Project Rafiq Baloch, paid a detailed visit to various ongoing development projects in Quetta city.

During the visit, the officials inspected projects at Prince Road, Imdad Chowk, Gahi Khan Chowk, Custom Chowk Sariab, Goli Mar Chowk Sibi Road, Samungli Road board Office, Safa Quetta Dumping Point, and several other sites.

QDP Project Director Rafiq Baloch briefed the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner on the progress of the projects, challenges faced, and the stages of work that have been completed so far.

On the occasion, Commissioner Shahzeb Khan Kakar directed the concerned authorities to ensure the timely completion of all development projects and expedite the pace of work so that citizens can benefit at the earliest and their hardships may be reduced.

He emphasized that the projects are vital for public convenience and the beautification of the city, and no compromise on quality would be tolerated.

The Commissioner reaffirmed the commitment that the district administration and all relevant departments would work in close coordination to complete the development schemes within the stipulated time, aiming to resolve civic issues and provide improved facilities to the people of Quetta.

He also visited the waste dumping site located at the Eastern Bypass.