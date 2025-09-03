Commissioner Quetta for making mountains of Hanna green

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzeb Khan Kakar on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding making the mountains of Hanna green, lush and planting trees.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Quetta Mehrullah Badini, Director Development Quetta Division Zahoor Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Political Kaleemullah and officers of the Forest Department and Environment Department.

The meeting was informed that as per the instructions of the provincial government, a plan would be prepared to plant trees on the mountains of Hanna Lake and make them green and beautiful.

On this occasion, a detailed review was presented regarding the availability of water, groundwater situation, weather conditions and selection of suitable trees. It was said in the meeting that tree plantation has been done in Quetta during the monsoon, while in the future, trees will be selected according to the weather of Quetta.

For this purpose, a comprehensive feasibility report will be prepared in which those trees that grow fast in the local environment and can survive in less water will be identified.

It was further informed that as per the instructions of the provincial government, steps will be taken to plant olive, fig, pomegranate, pistachio and other fruit-bearing trees on the mountains of Hanna so that the mountains are not only green but also the economic needs of the people can be met.

In this regard, a detailed review of the testing, survival and other aspects of the trees will be taken. The Commissioner Quetta directed that a field visit would be made next week and a practical plan should be prepared so that the project could be completed by considering all factors.

He said that such trees should be planted that grow fast and require minimum water, similarly, steps would be taken to promote tree plantation campaigns in schools and colleges so that environmentally friendly attitudes to be promoted in the society.