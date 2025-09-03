Commissioner Quetta For Making Mountains Of Hanna Green
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 11:08 PM
Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzeb Khan Kakar on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding making the mountains of Hanna green, lush and planting tree
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzeb Khan Kakar on Wednesday chaired a meeting regarding making the mountains of Hanna green, lush and planting trees.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Quetta Mehrullah Badini, Director Development Quetta Division Zahoor Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Political Kaleemullah and officers of the Forest Department and Environment Department.
The meeting was informed that as per the instructions of the provincial government, a plan would be prepared to plant trees on the mountains of Hanna Lake and make them green and beautiful.
On this occasion, a detailed review was presented regarding the availability of water, groundwater situation, weather conditions and selection of suitable trees. It was said in the meeting that tree plantation has been done in Quetta during the monsoon, while in the future, trees will be selected according to the weather of Quetta.
For this purpose, a comprehensive feasibility report will be prepared in which those trees that grow fast in the local environment and can survive in less water will be identified.
It was further informed that as per the instructions of the provincial government, steps will be taken to plant olive, fig, pomegranate, pistachio and other fruit-bearing trees on the mountains of Hanna so that the mountains are not only green but also the economic needs of the people can be met.
In this regard, a detailed review of the testing, survival and other aspects of the trees will be taken. The Commissioner Quetta directed that a field visit would be made next week and a practical plan should be prepared so that the project could be completed by considering all factors.
He said that such trees should be planted that grow fast and require minimum water, similarly, steps would be taken to promote tree plantation campaigns in schools and colleges so that environmentally friendly attitudes to be promoted in the society.
Recent Stories
95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as flood surges in Sutlej
KP Sports Minister hands over Rs 17.5mln raised from flood relief charity match ..
“HPV” vaccine campaign to begin in Sindh from Sept 15 to vaccinate 4.1 mln g ..
Promoting good governance and ensuring merit stand atop priorities of AJK Govt. ..
Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency
Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with full reverence: Commissioner R ..
High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensured for cattle heads
Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic accidents in August, assisted 1, ..
PM inclusive address at SCO widely hailed for protecting Pakistan’s interests
CS reviews progress on governance targets in education, social welfare sectors
NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hit Afghanistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as flood surges in Sutlej48 minutes ago
-
KP Sports Minister hands over Rs 17.5mln raised from flood relief charity match to CM7 minutes ago
-
Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency51 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with full reverence: Commissioner Rawalpindi51 minutes ago
-
High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu51 minutes ago
-
Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensured for cattle heads51 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic accidents in August, assisted 1,559 victims.52 minutes ago
-
PM inclusive address at SCO widely hailed for protecting Pakistan’s interests7 minutes ago
-
CS reviews progress on governance targets in education, social welfare sectors56 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hit Afghanistan56 minutes ago
-
Annual Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) gathering held at AGPR Lahore56 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses activation of Tehsil Tanawal56 minutes ago