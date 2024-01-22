Open Menu

Commissioner Quetta For More Efforts To Ensure Free, Transparent Election

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2024 | 08:35 PM

Commissioner Quetta for more efforts to ensure free, transparent election

Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said that all possible efforts would be taken to ensure the conduct of general elections is free, fair, and transparent

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said that all possible efforts would be taken to ensure the conduct of general elections is free, fair, and transparent.

A meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat regarding the conduct of the general election in the division. In the meeting, decisions were taken regarding the conduct of general elections and the implementation of the election code of conduct.

The monitoring officers deployed in Quetta Division were directed to implement the election code of conduct in every way and to take action against those who violated it. Hamza ordered that notices should be issued to candidates and political parties in cases of violation of the code of conduct.

He said that to make sure to follow the code of conduct in the election campaign, placing posters, party flags, and chalking on public and private property is strictly prohibited.

The Commissioner instructed DC Chaman to take strict action against those absent from election duty.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat said that the monitoring officers take action against the candidates for violations of the election code of conduct, including the display of weapons, use of unauthorized drone cameras, holding rallies without prior permission of relevant orders, use of masjids and public places for the election campaign, posters, wall chalking, and flagging on government properties and places. The monitoring officers should remove all posters, wall chalking, and other illegal activities as soon as possible.

Related Topics

Election Drone Quetta Chaman All From Government Election 2018

Recent Stories

SCCI chief demands compensation for affected trade ..

SCCI chief demands compensation for affected traders’ of Peshawar’ Saddar fi ..

5 minutes ago
 PU Clash: ATC discharges 27 students

PU Clash: ATC discharges 27 students

2 minutes ago
 Election oversight committee head briefs CEC on po ..

Election oversight committee head briefs CEC on polls preparations

3 minutes ago
 Primary school named after Laaiq Sindhi upgraded

Primary school named after Laaiq Sindhi upgraded

3 minutes ago
 Shamshad Akhtar, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

Shamshad Akhtar, WB Country Director discuss financing operations in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Pak foreign policy played crucial role in defusing ..

Pak foreign policy played crucial role in defusing tension with Iran: Solangi

3 minutes ago
Four more testified statement in cipher case

Four more testified statement in cipher case

3 minutes ago
 CDA to build two electric bus depots

CDA to build two electric bus depots

2 minutes ago
 Speakers for capacity building of women political ..

Speakers for capacity building of women political leaders at grass-root level

2 minutes ago
 IHC grants protective bail to Daniyal Aziz

IHC grants protective bail to Daniyal Aziz

2 minutes ago
 15 injured in car-van collision

15 injured in car-van collision

2 minutes ago
 Trade and Investment Officers' delegation visits F ..

Trade and Investment Officers' delegation visits FPCCI

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan