Commissioner Quetta for more efforts to ensure free, transparent election

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat said that all possible efforts would be taken to ensure the conduct of general elections is free, fair, and transparent.

A meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat regarding the conduct of the general election in the division. In the meeting, decisions were taken regarding the conduct of general elections and the implementation of the election code of conduct.

The monitoring officers deployed in Quetta Division were directed to implement the election code of conduct in every way and to take action against those who violated it. Hamza ordered that notices should be issued to candidates and political parties in cases of violation of the code of conduct.

He said that to make sure to follow the code of conduct in the election campaign, placing posters, party flags, and chalking on public and private property is strictly prohibited.

The Commissioner instructed DC Chaman to take strict action against those absent from election duty.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat said that the monitoring officers take action against the candidates for violations of the election code of conduct, including the display of weapons, use of unauthorized drone cameras, holding rallies without prior permission of relevant orders, use of masjids and public places for the election campaign, posters, wall chalking, and flagging on government properties and places. The monitoring officers should remove all posters, wall chalking, and other illegal activities as soon as possible.