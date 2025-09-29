Commissioner Quetta hails Boostan SEZ as game-changer for Balochistan’s economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar hailed the Boostan Special Economic Zone (SEZ) as a transformative initiative for Balochistan’s industrial and economic landscape.

During a visit to the SEZ on Monday, the commissioner said it will play a pivotal role in changing the destiny of the region in the near future.

He was accompanied by Vice Chairman of the Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBOIT), Bilal Khan Kakar, and Secretary of Industries, Muhammad Khalid Sarparah.

The high-level delegation, which also included Deputy Commissioner Pishin Mansoor Ahmed Qazi and local tribal elders, held a pivotal meeting with tribal representatives to discuss the land allotment process in detail.

Commissioner Shahzaib Kakar assured the community that all land-related matters would be handled transparently and equitably, with local tribes fully engaged in the decision-making process. “Solutions will be ensured by taking the local tribes into confidence,” he added.

Vice Chairman BBOIT Bilal Khan Kakar highlighted the growing interest from both domestic and international investors in the Boostan SEZ. He confirmed that large-scale industrial projects are poised to launch within the zone, signaling a new era of prosperity.

“The establishment of various industries here will help stabilize Balochistan’s economy and drive regional development,” he remarked.

Meeting participants unanimously agreed to prioritize facilities for local residents, ensuring their active participation in the zone’s success. It was further resolved that land allotment and investment procedures would be expedited to avoid delays in implementation.

The Boostan SEZ stands as a cornerstone of the Balochistan government’s broader strategy to foster a business-friendly environment, generate employment, and accelerate industrial growth across the province.