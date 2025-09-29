Open Menu

Commissioner Quetta Hails Boostan SEZ As Game-changer For Balochistan’s Economy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 10:07 PM

Commissioner Quetta hails Boostan SEZ as game-changer for Balochistan’s economy

Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar hailed the Boostan Special Economic Zone (SEZ) as a transformative initiative for Balochistan’s industrial and economic landscape

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar hailed the Boostan Special Economic Zone (SEZ) as a transformative initiative for Balochistan’s industrial and economic landscape.

During a visit to the SEZ on Monday, the commissioner said it will play a pivotal role in changing the destiny of the region in the near future.

He was accompanied by Vice Chairman of the Balochistan board of Investment and Trade (BBOIT), Bilal Khan Kakar, and Secretary of Industries, Muhammad Khalid Sarparah.

The high-level delegation, which also included Deputy Commissioner Pishin Mansoor Ahmed Qazi and local tribal elders, held a pivotal meeting with tribal representatives to discuss the land allotment process in detail.

Commissioner Shahzaib Kakar assured the community that all land-related matters would be handled transparently and equitably, with local tribes fully engaged in the decision-making process. “Solutions will be ensured by taking the local tribes into confidence,” he added.

Vice Chairman BBOIT Bilal Khan Kakar highlighted the growing interest from both domestic and international investors in the Boostan SEZ. He confirmed that large-scale industrial projects are poised to launch within the zone, signaling a new era of prosperity.

“The establishment of various industries here will help stabilize Balochistan’s economy and drive regional development,” he remarked.

Meeting participants unanimously agreed to prioritize facilities for local residents, ensuring their active participation in the zone’s success. It was further resolved that land allotment and investment procedures would be expedited to avoid delays in implementation.

The Boostan SEZ stands as a cornerstone of the Balochistan government’s broader strategy to foster a business-friendly environment, generate employment, and accelerate industrial growth across the province.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi Ports delegati ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi Ports delegation; reviews infrastructure pro ..

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner Quetta hails Boostan SEZ as game-chan ..

Commissioner Quetta hails Boostan SEZ as game-changer for Balochistan’s econom ..

20 seconds ago
 NCHR member discusses human rights initiatives wit ..

NCHR member discusses human rights initiatives with MoHR secretary

21 seconds ago
 Police conduct 379 combing operations, arrest 39 s ..

Police conduct 379 combing operations, arrest 39 suspects in 24 hours

22 seconds ago
 36 criminals held in Faislabad

36 criminals held in Faislabad

24 seconds ago
 Five held in murder, sexually assaulting boy

Five held in murder, sexually assaulting boy

25 seconds ago
3-day women’s boxing talent hunt camp kicks off ..

3-day women’s boxing talent hunt camp kicks off in Hyderabad

9 minutes ago
 PRCS chairperson meets Pakistan Ambassador in Norw ..

PRCS chairperson meets Pakistan Ambassador in Norway to discuss humanitarian eff ..

9 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Khalifa ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation

23 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tar ..

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry urges PTI to ..

9 minutes ago
 APTMA's stance on IGCEP is devoid of facts & flawe ..

APTMA's stance on IGCEP is devoid of facts & flawed, says Power Division spokesp ..

9 minutes ago
 BISP chairperson visits Buner, distributes relief ..

BISP chairperson visits Buner, distributes relief goods

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan