Commissioner Quetta Held Meeting With NADRA To Solve Domicile Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2023 | 05:57 PM

Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat held meeting with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) officers regarding acquisition of domicile and resolution of related issues on Wednesday. Deputy Commissioner Quetta Lieutenant (R) Saad Bin Asad was also present on the occasion

During the meeting, Commissioner Quetta Division Hamza Shafqaat said that a domicile was being made in the Deputy Commissioner's office and facility of one window operation was also being provided for the convenience of the people.

He said that despite this, many complaints were being received regarding making domicile of people and their verification, several fake and bogus domicile cases have come to light in the past due to which people's rights have been violated.

But now, there is a need to create a mechanism which not only brings transparency in domicile but also the common citizens especially youth and students do not face any problem, he said.

During the meeting, various aspects regarding the solution of the problems related to domicile were discussed.

It was decided in the meeting that NADRA and DC office would jointly develop new software under which complete verification of biometric to other documents could be done easily, apart from this, all the domiciles that were built during the last 40 to 50 years would also be computerized. This would not only eliminate fake and bogus domicile, but it could also be possible to verify the domicile from anywhere in Pakistan, especially with regard to jobs.

