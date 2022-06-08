UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Quetta Pledges Taking Strict Measures For Implementing Building Code

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner Quetta pledges taking strict measures for implementing building code

QUETTA, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Quetta Division Sohail-ur-Rehman Baloch on Wednesday pledged taking strict measures for implementing building code in Quetta due to its vulnerability to earthquake.

He directed taking stern legal action against the violators of building code in the city.

The government has decided to revise the master plan of Quetta to channelise its present as well as future growth in a scientific and planned manner.

The government was making efforts to amend the relevant rules and regulations of the Metropolitan Corporation, Quetta and Quetta Development Authority (QDA).

The government has also banned the breaking down of roads which were constructed and carpeted recently. A ban was imposed on the transfer of residential plots for commercial use in the city.

People of Quetta have expressed their desire to strictly follow building code as high rise buildings had been constructed in the residential areas of the province.

The government should impose ban on the construction of high rise commercial buildings in the residential areas which posed threats to the people. The provincial capital lacked planning for urbanisation and was also dotted with unauthorised constructions.

The residents also expressed concern over the situation arising out of construction of commercial buildings in residential areas in Quetta city and urged the concerned agencies to take action against such buildings. The government has urged to formulate rules and regulations for construction of commercial buildings and land zoning of new roads.

