UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Quetta Reviews Arrangements Of 7th Digital Census

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2023 | 10:38 PM

Commissioner Quetta reviews arrangements of 7th digital census

Commissioner Quetta Division Sohailur Rehman Baloch on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the security and other arrangements provided for the seventh digital census

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Quetta Division Sohailur Rehman Baloch on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the security and other arrangements provided for the seventh digital census.

The meeting was attended by FC 151 Wing Colonel Zubair, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Killa Abdullah Noor Muhammad, SSP Operations Zohaib Mohsin, Director Local Government Zafar Iqbal, Director education, DEO Female and other Deputy Commissioners of Pishan and Chaman participated it through the video link.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said for the first time in the history of the country, a digital census is going to be conducted which was of great importance.

He said for the preparation of which the district administration and other institutions have been active for a long time and it was gratifying to complete the digital census in a good manner.

He said they have completed their arrangements as the census was like a lengthy exercise that spans several days, therefore, all stakeholders should carry out this important and national duty with mutual cooperation and unity.

He said some issues were coming up regarding the digital census which would be resolved by the district administration along with other institutions very soon.

In the context of the current situation, all security measures are in their final stages in which the role of police and FC is very prominent and where necessary, the services of Levies and Pakistan Army can also be taken, he mentioned.

He said apart from this, a contingency plan would also be prepared very soon to make the security and census arrangements foolproof.

The official said the census was a national duty because by balancing the population and resources, the views of the country's development could be covered. Therefore, people should also provide the correct information in the census so that the census can be successful, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Quetta Army Police Education Chaman All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer I ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan urges world to take ..

5 seconds ago
 CIA Flew Decompression Chamber to Ship Allegedly I ..

CIA Flew Decompression Chamber to Ship Allegedly Involved in Nord Stream Blast - ..

7 minutes ago
 Banking court postpones order on Imran Khan's inte ..

Banking court postpones order on Imran Khan's interim bail

5 minutes ago
 Imran should admit his 'blunders': Shahid Khaqan A ..

Imran should admit his 'blunders': Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

5 minutes ago
 Ex-UN Envoy Haley in First Campaign Speech Says Bi ..

Ex-UN Envoy Haley in First Campaign Speech Says Biden Failing US, Not Leading At ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE Allocates Additional $50Mln in Aid to Earthqua ..

UAE Allocates Additional $50Mln in Aid to Earthquake Victims in Syria - State Me ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.