Commissioner Quetta reviews arrangements of 7th digital census

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Quetta Division Sohailur Rehman Baloch on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the security and other arrangements provided for the seventh digital census.

The meeting was attended by FC 151 Wing Colonel Zubair, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Shahak Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Killa Abdullah Noor Muhammad, SSP Operations Zohaib Mohsin, Director Local Government Zafar Iqbal, Director education, DEO Female and other Deputy Commissioners of Pishan and Chaman participated it through the video link.

Addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said for the first time in the history of the country, a digital census is going to be conducted which was of great importance.

He said for the preparation of which the district administration and other institutions have been active for a long time and it was gratifying to complete the digital census in a good manner.

He said they have completed their arrangements as the census was like a lengthy exercise that spans several days, therefore, all stakeholders should carry out this important and national duty with mutual cooperation and unity.

He said some issues were coming up regarding the digital census which would be resolved by the district administration along with other institutions very soon.

In the context of the current situation, all security measures are in their final stages in which the role of police and FC is very prominent and where necessary, the services of Levies and Pakistan Army can also be taken, he mentioned.

He said apart from this, a contingency plan would also be prepared very soon to make the security and census arrangements foolproof.

The official said the census was a national duty because by balancing the population and resources, the views of the country's development could be covered. Therefore, people should also provide the correct information in the census so that the census can be successful, he concluded.