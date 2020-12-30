UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Quetta To Improve Security Measures At Chaman Border

Commissioner Quetta Division Asfandyar Khan chaired a meeting of the committee on Border Management to improve law and order situation at border of Chaman area of Killa Abadullah district on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Quetta Division Asfandyar Khan chaired a meeting of the committee on Border Management to improve law and order situation at border of Chaman area of Killa Abadullah district on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by SP Kila Abdullah Jaffar Khan, SP to Court Naeem Achakzai, DASP Special Branch Shams-ul-Arfeen, Assistant Commissioner Chaman Zakaullah, Assistant Commissioner (Political) Babar Khan and representatives of other law enforcement agencies.

The meeting decided that 50 Levies Force personnel would be deployed at the adjoining areas of the Chaman border. They will be provided with all facilities and modern weapons and equipment, despite 40 police personnel will be assigned for mobile patrolling in these areas.

In addition, a special magistrate will be appointed who will be in charge of all law enforcement agencies and he will ensure full cooperation.

The meeting decided that a complete survey would be compiled as soon as possible for determining the areas for fencing at the border areas.

On the occasion, the Commissioner Quetta Division said the existing check posts performance should be reviewed regularly so that people do not face any difficulty.

He said all personnel of law enforcement agencies should work together to fulfill their responsibilities in the best possible way because anti elements could be eliminated from the areas for ensuring durable peace by collective efforts.

