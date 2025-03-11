Commissioner Rakhshan Chairs About Return Of Illegally Residing Foreiners
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 08:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Rakhshan Division Mujeeb-ur- Rehman Qambrani on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding the return of illegally residing foreigners.
Additional Commissioner Rakhshan Division Badal Dashti, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kharan Munir Ahmed Soomro, ADIG Police Rakhshan Range Dad Muhammad Mengal, Assistant Director NADRA Rakhshan Zone Muhammad Anwar and Mehboob Muhammad Hasani participated in the meeting.
While DC of Noshki, Chagai, and Washuk, DPOs and officers of other concerned institutions joined the meeting through video link.
The meeting reviewed the steps taken regarding the ultimatum to the illegally residing foreigners to voluntarily leave Pakistan till March 31.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioners of the districts gave a detailed briefing on the situation of illegally residing people in their areas.
He said that the process of their deportation would be started from April 1, the Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners to make the return process organized, dignified and transparent and no foreigner should be mistreated during this process, all arrangements for return should be made in such a way that no one faces any humiliation or inconvenience.
The authorities expressed their determination that this process would be carried out within the ambit of the law, so that the rule of law could be maintained in Balochistan and the return of illegal residents could be ensured in a dignified manner.
